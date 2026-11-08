Paul Burgess

Exploding the fossil fuel subsidy myth
I hear so many times that fossil fuels are subsidised, a story that is totally untrue. There is the answer.
  Paul Burgess
The Madness of UK Local Council Climate Emergency Declarations
Here, I take an example area up in the northwest of the UK. And frankly show the absurdity of their climate emergency claims. They are simply wasting…
  Paul Burgess
UK Solar Battery Lifetime Payback Guide
In this paper, I help anyone trying to actually work out what the lifetime payback guide is for solar and solar battery installations in the UK.
  Paul Burgess
The Cost of the Cheapest Energy: What the Numbers Actually Show
This paper exposes the total contradiction within the UK’s Governments Management of the Electricity Grid
  Paul Burgess

October 2026

The Delusion Of Tidal Barrages
Tidal barrages tend to be grandiose schemes suggested by politicians without any understanding of the costs. Here, by example, I show a 500% to 700…
  Paul Burgess
The Absurdity Of Carbon Capture
I take the example of Wales, where the number of permanent jobs created to operate the carbon capture and the subsidies put against them.
  Paul Burgess
The UK Government's 1984 Style Control Of Domestic Products
As from next year, coming into force, are extremely stupid controls of many consumer and office equipment items that will cause extreme frustration.
  Paul Burgess
You have a battery, you have solar panels, and a blackout — do not assume you have power to use from that battery.
This Substack is reader-supported.
  Paul Burgess
UK Electricity System Restoration: Statutory Targets versus Engineering Realities
How a 5-day restoration requirement on paper can become a 10-day (or longer) blackout.
  Paul Burgess
Exposing The UK's Heat Pump Delusion
In this short, simple paper, I show that even for new houses, heat pumps are far more expensive than using gas, and for existing houses, very much more…
  Paul Burgess
The Truth Behind the Jackdaw North Sea Field and Government Propaganda
This short paper exposes the simple truth about how government propaganda simply lies about fossil fuels being expensive. It takes tackes Jackdaw gas…
  Paul Burgess
The UK is about to hit an economic brick wall. The only question is when!
Here, I take a slightly different look at the UK economy and come up with a very simple table. The time we hit the brick wall simply is dependent on the…
  Paul Burgess
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