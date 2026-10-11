Paul Burgess PodcastsA Welsh Wind Farm Scandal In Wales, the governments have not required any wind farms to lay aside funds in order to restore the area at the end of the wind farm's life. This paper exposes the Hendy wind farm scandal. Paul BurgessOct 11, 20261713ShareWelsh Wind Farm Scandal22.2KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe1713Share
Thanks for all the effort you have been putting for so long into having the inconvenient truths regarding not so 'clean', 'green', distinctly environmentally unfriendly, intermittent renewable energy technologies more widely discussed and understood by people. It is very much appreciated.
It just so happens that I am currently up to my neck in trying to pull together yet another opposition response to PEDW regarding yet another large-scale wind farm proposal that has been put forward for an upland site not that far (as the starling flies) from the disastrous Hendy carbuncle you have written about recently. It is called Banc Du Energy Park and is another of Bute Energy's ideas for helping the Welsh Government achieve it's self-imposed Net Zero policy 'targets'.
This latest proposal for massive wind turbines at Banc Du is just the latest in the long chain of wind farms Bute have in the pipeline, all destined to be placed in incredibly environmentally sensitive locations throughout the Cambrian Mountains of central Wales and beyond, and, believe it or not, Bute is employing exactly the same 'tactics' for promoting their schemes as those that were used by the people responsible for Hendy wind farm.
In fact, they have already managed to get approval for one their schemes called Twyn Hywel by having their purported carbon credentials sufficiently inflated to convince the PEDW planning inspector to recommend approval and for Rebecca Evans to happily go along with granting approval in 2024, despite there being recognition that genuine 'harms' would occur.
Similarly, an EDF scheme, Garn Fach, sited on extensive tracts of protected peatland, was given planning approval around about the same time, again with Rebecca Evans at the helm.
In both decisions, the Welsh Government explicitly ruled that:
• The urgent national need to generate clean electricity to fight climate change, combined with...
• The developers' site-specific peatland restoration and management promises...
...together created a unique situation that was significant enough to legally outweigh the localized destruction of the peat bogs.
As someone who cares deeply about the natural environment, I am finding it almost unbelievable that so little importance is being given to these incredibly valuable and environmentally precious upland sites by our 'people in power'. They are literally throwing our natural assets to the wind so they can be summarily sacrificed at the ideological alter of Net Zero, and I am finding it impossible to understand why they are being allowed to get away with such obvious hypocrisy.
Then again, I recently heard someone describing intermittent renewables in the following way:
"Anybody who had the idea to replace compact, centralised power stations that work all the time, or almost all of the time, with sources that are small scale, unreliable, distributed widely and only work intermittently - they must be either wrong, or deliberately wrong."
He went on to say " In much of the Western world, the politicians are deliberately wrong. I call that malign."
Now it all makes perfect sense!