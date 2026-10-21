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The Anatomy of a UK Blackout

A video that explains how the UK National Electricity Grid is walking on a tightrope
Paul Burgess

This is a deep dive into the instability of the UK electricity grid. Despite the complexity of the subject, it’s easy to follow thanks to clear diagrams and animations designed for non-experts. Watching it will give you a solid understanding of the implications of net zero—and how it could lead to a major UK blackout lasting a week or more.

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