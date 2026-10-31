Paul Burgess PodcastsThe Delusion Of Tidal Barrages Tidal barrages tend to be grandiose schemes suggested by politicians without any understanding of the costs. Here, by example, I show a 500% to 700% increase in costs over a simple gas station. Paul BurgessOct 31, 2026713ShareThe Delusion Of Tidal Barrages83.2KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe713Share
The delusion is the blind, unscientific bigotry that anything using readily-available "fossil fuels" is somehow going against Nature...
That, and having been offered inducements by the globalist elites...
Difficult to refuse...