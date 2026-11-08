Paul Burgess

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Neil Pryke
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It cannot be emphasised enough...and is frequently understated...

What the Government is doing, by enforcing these LCCEDs, is:

Morally, Ethically, Logically, Scientifically, and Legally WRONG..!

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