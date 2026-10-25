Paul Burgess

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kevin's avatar
kevin
Oct 25

Paul, you are a rare trusted, sensible and honest voice in this mad Brave New World.. Take care, go well and best wishes.

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Adrian Halligan's avatar
Adrian Halligan
Oct 25

More tyranical overreach from a government obsessed with trivialities. I live in hope that one day these idiots will be made accountable.

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