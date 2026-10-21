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Yes again Paul ! Liam Halligan and Jamie Jenkins agree with you !
Sorry this is the first part of my comment missed during cut and paste
Burgess may be excessively pessimistic about the precise timing of a fiscal crisis, while still underestimating the long-term structural pressures on public finances.
His paper concentrates on debt interest, inflation, refinancing and taxation.
But it doesn't adequately incorporate the full fiscal consequences of an ageing population, nor the interactions with the other risks such as political instability, war, AI etc