Paul Burgess

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biologyphenom
Oct 15

Another post to look up on YouTube.

AMOC Collapse: A National Security Threat? Oct 13 2026

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biologyphenom
Oct 14

Hi Paul, you may want to check out the latest on YouTube from the NEB.

El Niño: What Could It Mean for the UK?

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