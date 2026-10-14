Paul Burgess PodcastsWhen Climate Ideologues Meet Engineering Reality Here, I use an actual example from the Isle of Man about how a government and people can be misled climate ideologues Paul BurgessOct 14, 2026992ShareEarystane Capacity Factor Analysis 159.9KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe992Share
Another post to look up on YouTube.
AMOC Collapse: A National Security Threat? Oct 13 2026
Hi Paul, you may want to check out the latest on YouTube from the NEB.
El Niño: What Could It Mean for the UK?