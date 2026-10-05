Paul Burgess PodcastsThe Great British Wind Farm Scandel - There is no guarantee the money will be there to restore the environment at the end of a wind farm’s life!Paul BurgessOct 05, 20261524ShareWind Farm Scandal 5 October 2026 7913KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe1524Share
The more I read of Paul, the more the I smell government corruption and cover ups. This level of detail should be made public for all to see. It angers me that the mainstream media fail to report this and instead pump out their scare tactics propaganda with their respective ‘Climate correspondents’ waiving their arms about like lunatics. Its clear that wind power, when evaluated on a level playing field, will never be a viable substitute for fossel fuel.
"Superb brief, Paul. You've exposed a massive corporate timebomb here. The fact that these developers are distributing millions in dividends while playing fast and loose with future environmental restoration liabilities is scandalous. The taxpayer is being set up to pick up a multi-billion-pound bill to clean up decaying blades and rusted masts.
It's the ultimate irony of 'clean' energy: the legacy isn't environmental salvation; it's a massive, unfunded industrial waste management crisis left in our fields and seas.
I’m tracking these exact structural illusions and resource realities from first principles over at my page. If you want a clear-headed look at the actual engineering they try to hide in the fine print, join the journey:
👉 http://sixninesare42.substack.com"