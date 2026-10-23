Paul Burgess

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
Oct 23

We're only in a possible blackout situation because a hereditary communist has ridden roughshod through normality and common-sense to impose his totalitarian doctrine, for years...

Reply
Share
5 replies by Paul Burgess and others
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Oct 24

Thank you for your analysis Paul, including your other relevant articles regarding the subject of the current unnecessary fragility of the U.K. power grid. The reality of having to spend tens of thousands of pounds to assure a reliable supply of electric power is beyond absurd. Veteran energy analyst Meredith Angwin raised similar points regarding the U.S. power grid in her book Shorting the Grid: The Hidden Fragility of Our Electric Grid Kindle Edition $9.99, 18 October 2020.

https://www.amazon.com/Shorting-Grid-Hidden-Fragility-Electric-ebook/dp/B08KZ51SDP/

As an advocate for energy abundance instead of energy scarcity, I appreciated this article: "China’s Net Zero Advantage - Beijing is pursuing a climate strategy that weakens the West while strengthening its own competitive position," Michael Doran, Ph.D. and Brenda Shaffer, 16 September 2026, Tablet Magazine. https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/china-netzero-advantage-climate

In summary, the U.K.'s pursuit of net zero serves no genuine environmental purpose. Any modest pollution reductions in the industrial West are more than canceled out by the gargantuan increases in air and water pollution in the People's Republic of China. China also opposes the West's use of environmentally protective nuclear power. China now consumes more coal than the rest of the world combined. China's environmental hypocrisy is not being criticized in the mainstream media. However, the pursuit of net zero makes the West's economies weaker. The West's military strength is being whittled away via Chinese "thought leadership."

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Burgess · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture