Paul Burgess PodcastsYou have a battery, you have solar panels, and a blackout — do not assume you have power to use from that battery.Paul BurgessOct 23, 202621143ShareBattery And Solar Panels Do Not Assume They Will Support You In A Blackout433KB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe21143Share
We're only in a possible blackout situation because a hereditary communist has ridden roughshod through normality and common-sense to impose his totalitarian doctrine, for years...
Thank you for your analysis Paul, including your other relevant articles regarding the subject of the current unnecessary fragility of the U.K. power grid. The reality of having to spend tens of thousands of pounds to assure a reliable supply of electric power is beyond absurd. Veteran energy analyst Meredith Angwin raised similar points regarding the U.S. power grid in her book Shorting the Grid: The Hidden Fragility of Our Electric Grid Kindle Edition $9.99, 18 October 2020.
https://www.amazon.com/Shorting-Grid-Hidden-Fragility-Electric-ebook/dp/B08KZ51SDP/
As an advocate for energy abundance instead of energy scarcity, I appreciated this article: "China’s Net Zero Advantage - Beijing is pursuing a climate strategy that weakens the West while strengthening its own competitive position," Michael Doran, Ph.D. and Brenda Shaffer, 16 September 2026, Tablet Magazine. https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/china-netzero-advantage-climate
In summary, the U.K.'s pursuit of net zero serves no genuine environmental purpose. Any modest pollution reductions in the industrial West are more than canceled out by the gargantuan increases in air and water pollution in the People's Republic of China. China also opposes the West's use of environmentally protective nuclear power. China now consumes more coal than the rest of the world combined. China's environmental hypocrisy is not being criticized in the mainstream media. However, the pursuit of net zero makes the West's economies weaker. The West's military strength is being whittled away via Chinese "thought leadership."